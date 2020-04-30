Rishi Kapoor last rites: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rima Jain break down at the crematorium | Bollywood Life

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood has bid adieu to one of its biggest silver screen idols. Rishi Kapoor is no more. The veteran actor breathed his last today morning at 8.45 am. The actor fought blood cancer for more than two years. Rishi Kapoor suffered from some breathing issues and that causes his demise. The actor’s body has taken straight to the Chandanwadi crematorium in Marine Lines from the hospital. Ranbir Kapoor did the last rites. It seems around 20 people were present at the crematorium and that included Abhishek Bachchan. Alia Bhatt was also seen with the family. She was in tears as she made a video of the final journey. It looks like the video was made for daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who will be driving down from Delhi to Mumbai to be with her family. Here is a look at the pictures… Also Read – #SuspendKRK: Fans demand action against Kamaal R Khan’s Twitter account after his insensitive statements against Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor

Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor and family take the late actor on his last journey – watch video

We can see that Alia Bhatt looks totally distraught in the pictures. She is in tears as she does the video conferencing with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are also present there. Randhir Kapoor was seated at one spot. The past two years have been a tough one for the family. Neetu Kapoor was like a rock for the family in this period. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: ‘I am still not being able to get over the shock of the news,’ says Rakesh Roshan

In their announcement, the family wrote, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.