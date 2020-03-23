Rishi Kapoor shares a TikTok video of a couple dancing to his chartbuster song Dafli Wale, calls it ‘Cute’ | Bollywood Life

Rishi Kapoor took to his social handle to share an adorable video of a couple dancing to his old classic hit number, Dafliwale and shared his views on the same. The Kapoor & Sons actor took to his Twitter feed and shared a video of a little elderly husband and wife dancing and recreating Rishi Kapoor and Jaya Prada’s chartbuster hit number Dafli Wale. “Cute,” he wrote alongside the post. Have a look at the video he shared here:

Also, Karan Johar, who had come to promote his upcoming, now delayed film, Sooryavanshi on The Kapil Sharma Show opened up as to how the Dafli Wale song was his favourite in his younger days. “Dafli song from the film Sargam was indeed my most favourite song. During my childhood, I remember whenever my father asked me to dance on the song, I would dance on this song but on the steps of Jaya Pradaji instead of Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor),” he reminisced while promoting the film alongside Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty.

Coming back to Rishi Kapoor, the actor was last seen in The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika Kumar. Given the pandemic situation, Rishi’s actress wife Neetu Kapoor gave his fans a glimpse of his in-house working session. It was a virtual workout session and the actor could be seen performing it while complying with the quarantine emergency situation.

The fast-spreading and deadly coronavirus claimed thousands of lives in just span of few months. It is highly contagious and has symptoms like cold, fever, cough, headaches, to list a few. Coronavirus is a family of viruses that have been attacking human systems resulting in death. It is a contact transmission disease hence, quarantine emergencies have been called for.

