Rishi Kapoor Tweeted an Emotional Appeal to all his Beloved Fans Before Taking Final Breath

The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor took his last breath in H N Reliance hospital , Mumbai , yesterday morning , when he lost battle against cancer . As soon as the news came across , it spread like fire , which put the entire nation in shock and sorrow .

Actor Rishi Kapoor was a proactive social media user and was upfront in putting views with open heart and fearless attitude . Amidst this COVID-19 situation, when many Corona warriors are staking their lives just for the nation and it’s people , the stone-pelting practice by a part of brainwashed population ,has made the work of doctors and police very hard .

Actor Rishi Kapoor respected all the Corona-warriors and he even made an appeal to the people with folded hands , not to behave in such manner. This was one of the last few videos of the Karz actor , which he posted on his twitter account.

He tweeted : “An appeal (emoji) to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence, stone throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen, etc.. are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!”

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

The deadly virus has taken a lot of lives globally and in India 1070 people lost their life , while infected cases has crossed the figure of 33,000. All we can do is follow the instructions given by the government and be safe by practising it religiously.

Coming back to the senior and loving actor Mr. Kapoor , he was the favourite of many but the tragic moment was that , when he died , only 24 people were there for his last rites . His fans will always miss him as he has made that special place in their hearts.

May his soul rest in peace !!!

