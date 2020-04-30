Rishi Kapoor’s funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, attend actor’s last rites, see pics

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai after a two-year battle with leukaemia, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got special permission to travel to Mumbai earlier on Thursday.

The mortal remains of Rishi were taken to the crematorium from Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where he died. Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, niece Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband Saif Ali Khan, nephew Armaan Jain, Abhishek Bachchan and industrialist Anil Ambani were at the crematorium.

Ranbir Kapoor at Chandanwadi crematorium for Rishi Kapoor’s funeral.

(

Varinder Chawla

)

Alia Bhatt at Chandanwadi crematorium for Rishi Kapoor’s funeral.

(

Varinder Chawla

)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan at Chandanwadi crematorium for Rishi Kapoor’s funeral.

(

Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times

)

Abhishek Bachchan at Chandanwadi crematorium for Rishi Kapoor’s funeral.

(

Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times

)

Neetu Kapoor at Chandanwadi crematorium for Rishi Kapoor’s funeral.

(

Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times

)

Armaan Jain, Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Ambani at Chandanwadi crematorium for Rishi Kapoor’s funeral.

(

Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times

)

Rishi Kapoor’s mortal remains taken to Chandanwadi crematorium for the funeral.

(

ANI

)

In a statement released by Rishi’s family, they urged everyone to respect the laws of the lockdown. “In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force,” the statement said.

Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and travelled to New York for treatment. He returned to Mumbai in September last year, and announced that he was ‘cancer-free’. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after his health deteriorated.

