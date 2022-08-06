Rising company Anacotte announces new product line of mobile phone accessories

Anacotte seeks to disrupt the mobile phone accessory market with a line of products developed in-house, each addressing a specific consumer need. This includes options targeting phone cooling, stylized protection, and sustainable manufacturing.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Anacotte.com announces the immediate release of a comprehensive line of smartphone cases and accessories. These include innovative options targeted to specific consumer needs, such as smartphone temperature regulation, the use of eco-friendly biodegradable materials, and more. Every product in the Anacotte portfolio has been designed with the goal of addressing these needs with a luxury aesthetic and the use of sustainable materials at every step possible. Anacotte has developed these products alongside an in-house fabrication system to streamline the research, development, and production of its product range.

Every Anacotte smartphone case draws on the team’s years of experience in design and fabrication to offer superior protection in a premium package. For example, many of Anacotte’s products feature a factory applied, nano-ceramic coating using technology inspired by high-end automotive paint finishes. This creates a barrier against scratches and fingerprints when applied to any case material, as well as oxidation damage when applied to metal cases. Nano-ceramic coatings also create an anti-microbial environment and afford additional impact protection for dropped phones.

Anacotte’s Coldzero products address the consumer need for temperature regulation. Smartphones heat up during periods of heavy processor use, such as playing games or streaming movies. Prolonged overheating can degrade the overall life of electronic components, particularly the battery. Most operating systems handle overheating by throttling down a phone’s power, but this solution is not ideal for power users. External cooling technology designed by Anacotte effectively cools the phone, thus mitigating component wear and tear while maintaining high system performance.

Anacotte provides multiple cooling strategies in the form of passive cooling phone cases and active cooling accessories that may be combined for enhanced cooling performance. The passive cooling line features cases with dual-layer cooling technology originally developed at MIT: a layer of water-based hydrogel that draws heat away from the phone followed by a layer of aerogel that quickly dissipates this heat. Precision cut venting allows for optimal airflow around and throughout the case. Active cooling products include the Coldzero Type S fan for targeted cooling of the phone’s processor area, as well as the Coldzero TwinTurbo cooler for full phone cooling.

In addition to performance, consumers are increasingly looking for products made with ecologically friendly materials. To this end, Anacotte has developed a line of biodegradable phone cases, made with PBAT, PLA, and PBS biodegradable plastics combined with plant-based fibers. These cases have passed REACH testing for sale and distribution through Europe and are currently being evaluated for compliance with California prop 65.

Further product offerings include the Bullet Proof line of cases constructed with aramid fiber. These cases afford superior physical protection without the use of excess plastic or metallic material that may impact operating temperature and wireless reception. Additionally, Anacotte is currently developing transparent phone cases made with gradient index optic technology. This creates a material that refracts light at different rates as it travels through the case, generating an eye-catching prismatic display that will make any device stand out from the crowd.

About Anacotte

Anacotte is a rising company looking to disrupt the mobile phone accessory market with innovative solutions to common problems. In a marketplace saturated with lookalike phone accessories, Anacotte stands out by developing and fabricating products in-house, thus exercising total creative and technical control over its product line. View the entire line of mobile phone accessories and more at anacotte.com, catch up with the latest news on Instagram @anacotte.official, and follow on Facebook at Anacotte.official.

Media Contact

Andy, Anacotte LLC, 1 7025307419, [email protected]

SOURCE Anacotte LLC