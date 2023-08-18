Rising Demand for Transparent Displays and Solar Panels Fuel Global Transparent Electronics Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Transparent Electronics Market 2023-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The transparent electronics market is forecasted to grow by USD 4355.93 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.71% during the forecast period.

The report on the transparent electronics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors, advances and innovations in technology, and high investment in R&D.

The transparent electronics market is segmented as below:

By Application

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Product

Transparent displays

Transparent solar panels

Transparent windows

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising adoption of smart windows in the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the transparent electronics market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in display technology and rising adoption in various end-user industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the transparent electronics market covers the following areas:

Transparent electronics market sizing

Transparent electronics market forecast

Transparent electronics market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transparent electronics market vendors that include BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Brite Corp., Cambrios Technologies Corp., ClearLED Inc., Corning Inc., Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., LG Electronics Inc., OLEDWorks LLC, Onyx Solar Group LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Pro Display, RavenWindow, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd., SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Street Communication Inc., TDK Corp., and Ubiquitous Energy Inc. Also, the transparent electronics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Brite Corp.

Cambrios Technologies Corp.

ClearLED Inc.

Corning Inc.

Gauzy Ltd.

Gentex Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

OLEDWorks LLC

Onyx Solar Group LLC

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Planar Systems Inc.

Pro Display

RavenWindow

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd.

SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. Street Communication Inc.

TDK Corp.

Ubiquitous Energy Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dtbiw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-transparent-displays-and-solar-panels-fuel-global-transparent-electronics-market-301904480.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

