Rising Farms Unveils Latest High-Tech Indoor Farming Facility, Boosting Capacity by 5x and Adding 500 People to its Team

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mexico-based high-tech indoor farming company, Rising Farms, announced the launch of its latest facility, expanding its total acreage to the size of 50 football fields of high-tech indoor space. This expansion not only quintuples Rising Farms’ installed capacity to grow hydroponic specialty crops for the North American market, but also brings 500 new job openings to for its team during the first half of 2023.

According to Chairman of the Board of Directors, Pablo Ricaud, “We are excited to make this announcement during an economic downturn. Not only are we able to increase our capacity to provide the highest quality hydroponic vegetables, but we are also able to bring highly skilled jobs to our communities, something that makes us very proud.”

Rising Farms leverages next-generation technology and a unique real estate approach to grow the best quality hydroponic vegetables in a controlled environment. Their sustainable indoor facilities use automation and climate-efficient predictions that enable for just 10% of the water consumption of traditional legacy farms, while obtaining 20x the yields. The company’s mission is also to generate the lowest carbon footprint possible while developing its workforce and communities via skill training and quality of life improvement.

