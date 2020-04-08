Rita Moreno Opens Up About Her Special Role in 'West Side Story' Remake





Rita Moreno is returning to the world of the Jets and Sharks in the upcoming West Side Story remake.

The 88-year-old EGOT winner, who won the Oscar for her role as Anita in the original version, opened up in her interview with SiriusXM about her special role.

Turns out that her role of Valentina was specifically created just for her and it was the film’s scriptwriter’s partner who suggested her for it.

“Doc was the actor or the man who ran the candy store where both gangs hangout now and then,” Rita shared. “The part was really underwritten, I remember feeling sorry for the actor.”

She continued, “Then his [Tony Kushner] partner said ‘why don’t you get Rita Moreno to play Doc’s widow?’ And it turned out that Tony was a huge fan of myself and I didn’t know that.”

West Side Story is due out in theaters this Christmas.

Source link