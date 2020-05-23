Rita Ora puts on a VERY busty display in a dangerously low-cut top

She recently revealed she was ‘tormented’ with worry as her mother continues to work on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Rita Ora put her troubles aside as she posed up a storm in a post uploaded to Instagram on Saturday.

The singer, 29, put on a very busty display in a low-cut yellow top as she gave fans a cheeky flash of a striking red bra underneath.

She styled her bleach blonde tresses in a messy bun and let her bangs fall loosely in front her eyes.

Rita finished the look with a slick of red lipstick to add a pop of colour before accessorising with a pair of gold statement earrings and necklaces.

She beamed as she posed playfully for the party photoshoot amid dozens of giant balloons.

It comes after Rita said she was ‘tormented’ with worry as her mother continues to work on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer told Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Radio that she felt inspired by her 55-year-old mum, Vera Sahatciu’s ‘selfless actions’.

Vera is working as a psychiatrist within the UK’s National Health Service, where she is looking after people who have mental health issues as well as COVID-19.

When Amanda asked how her mum was doing, Rita said: ‘I speak to her every single day – probably twice a day. I am still very concerned and am tormented always worried about her, but there is just no stopping her.

‘My mother is such a positive person and even throughout of all this, she’s been so uplifting.

‘She feels as though it’s her duty and her responsibility. It’s so inspiring to see her get up to help save lives every single day.’

The singer says the global health crisis has helped her ‘appreciate everything so much more’, and hopes the world with be a ‘kinder’ place once the pandemic has passed.

‘I really do appreciate everything so much more now. Everyone is in the same boat and you really see what’s important in life when something like this happens,’ Rita said.

‘I feel that once this is all over, there will be a lot more kindness in the world. And I hope that people will realise the value of life and see things differently.’

Whilst her mother is working, Rita – who recently signed up to be an NHS volunteer – is spending her time at home, where she’s been spending more time than ever in bed to ‘catch up’ on a decade of lost sleep.