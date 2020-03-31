Rita Wilson calls herself a Covid-19 survivor after returning home from quarantine with Tom Hanks

Actor Rita Wilson called herself a ‘COVID 19 survivor’ after returning home from quarantine in Australia. Rita who tested positive for the coronavirus alongside husband Tom Hanks in Australia earlier this month in an Instagram post thanked God for both her good health and continued success.

As the couple acclimatised back into normal life in Los Angeles, Rita marked the importance of the date, 29 March, while sharing a series of pictures.

So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given , and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 29, 2020

“This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy…….One year ago on March 29, I was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I’d walk on and read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars. And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home,” Rita wrote.

She further added: “All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a Covid-19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”

Going stir crazy? Have a suggestion for my Quarantunes playlist? TEXT ME! (310) 299-9260 – I’m giving you my phone number!! It’s actually me. Text me so I can let you know what I’m up to, when I’m in your city (once we can leave our houses), and so we can stay in touch. pic.twitter.com/TAX7oNXqAI — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 24, 2020

Expressing her gratitude Wilson thanked god, fans, and also the medical professionals who got her through that time.

