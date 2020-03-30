Rita Wilson Celebrates Being a ‘COVID-19 Survivor’ and ‘Five Years Cancer Free’ on March 29

March 29 has a special place in Rita Wilson‘s heart.

Sunday marked the anniversary of many milestones for the actress, including beating breast cancer and, more recently, becoming a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) “survivor.”

Wilson, who just returned home to Los Angeles with husband Tom Hanks after they were both diagnosed with the virus while in Australia, shared a tribute on social media to celebrate the special date.

“This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness,” Wilson began her lengthy post, before taking a trip down memory lane. “I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy.”

“I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time,” she continued. “You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now.”

However, her milestones didn’t end there. In 2019, on the very same date, Wilson recalled being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“One year ago on March 29, I was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I’d walk on and read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars,” she wrote. “And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home.”

“Every day I get to make music is a gift,” Wilson added. “So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness. All of this would not be possible without good health.”

The Sleepless in Seattle star, 63, then went on to celebrate her recovery from the COVID-19 virus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world.

“So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor,” she ended her note. “Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”

Wilson and Hanks, 63, had tested positive for the virus earlier this month while filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic. They were quarantined Down Under for two weeks until their symptoms subsided and they were finally allowed to return home to L.A.

The Forrest Gump star shared an update for fans on Saturday — the couple’s first since returning to the United States.

“Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” the actor wrote on Twitter.