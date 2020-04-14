Rita Wilson describes her coronavirus experience in first interview

“I felt extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched, and then the fever started,” Wilson told Gayle King, adding that she suffered from “chills like I never had before.”

She described her temperature hitting 102 and feeling “tired.”

Wilson, who has since recovered and is now at home in Los Angeles with husband Tom Hanks, described his symptoms as “milder” than hers. “He did not have as high a fever. He did not lose his sense of taste or smell, but it still took us the same time to get through it,” she said.

While she was sick, she was prescribed chloroquine, which she’s not sure contributed to her recovery.