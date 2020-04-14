Rita Wilson Explains Her & Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus Symptoms & What Happened When She Took Chloroquine

Rita Wilson went on CBS This Morning to detail her and her husband Tom Hanks‘ battle with Coronavirus aka COVID-19.

About her symptoms, she said, “Very tired, extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched. And then the fever started. Chills like I’ve never had before.”

She added that her fever reached around 102 degrees, and she was given the drug chloroquine, which has been much discussed in the media after Donald Trump has touted it in his press conferences as a possible helpful remedy.

“I know people have been talking about this drug, but I can only tell you that I don’t know if the drug worked, or if it was time for the fever to break…the chloroquine had such extreme side effects. I was completely nauseous, and I had vertigo. I could not walk, and my muscles felt very weak,” she added.

Rita continued, “We have to be very considerate about this drug. We don’t know if it’s safe in this case.”

Rita also revealed Tom‘s symptoms were milder than hers and they believe they were exposed to the virus at the same time. They have donated blood as part of a study to hopefully help others.