Rita Wilson Gives First Performance Since Recovering from Coronavirus – Watch Now!

Rita Wilson is back at work!

After recovering from coronavirus, the 63-year-old actress/singer performed the National Anthem for NASCAR’s virtual iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race on Sunday (April 5) via video from home.

Rita looked healthy during her performance, which was filmed by son Truman Hanks from their home in Los Angeles, where she and husband Tom Hanks have been recovering.

Back in early March, Rita and Tom were the first celebrities to come forward and reveal they had tested positive for coronavirus. They were originally quarantined in Australia, and after several weeks, they were finally able to return home to LA.

We’re glad to see Rita Wilson is recovering well!