Rita Wilson wishes her ‘love’ Tom Hanks a happy anniversary as the couple celebrates 32 years

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both recovered from the coronavirus in time to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Rita took to Instagram to wish her beloved husband a happy 32nd anniversary along with a sweet message and a photo of the pair on Thursday.

Over the last few months, the 63-year-old stars each contracted, fought and beat the novel coronavirus after being diagnosed positive while away in Australia.

Rita penned a short, affectionate message to her husband on social media: ‘2 years with this guy! @tomhanks Happy Anniversary, my love. Let’s go 32 more and then some!’

Along with the loving words, Rita shared a snap of the duo smiling in winter coats in front of an impressive looking snow-capped mountain in the ground.

Tom and Rita, who over the years have become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, tied the knot back in 1988. They share son Chet, 29, and Truman, 24.

The pair first met on the set of his early 80s sitcom Bosom Buddies and the reconnected again on the 1985 film Volunteers. At the time, Tom was married to Samantha Lewes who we wed in 1978.

Together, Tom and Samantha share son actor Colin Hanks, 42, and daughter Elizabeth Hanks, 37. The couple divorced in 1987.

This year, Rita and Tom’s anniversary will be low key due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

The couple both individually beat cases of the virus this year and recently Tom Hanks shared photos of himself on Twitter donating plasma which may help researchers find a cure for the deadly illness.

The actor performed the good deed last week after he and Rita were deemed to be carrying antibodies that could be beneficial to researchers looking to beat the virus.

Hanks shared a photo of a huge bag containing a pale yellow liquid, along with the caption, ‘Here’s last week’s bag of plasma. Such a bag!’

He continued the caption, ‘After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx’.

The couple’s blood will be used by medical researchers who are developing a vaccine for coronavirus after they won their battle with the illness.

The beloved actor joked about the creation of a ‘Hank-ccine’ while appearing on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! earlier this month.

The married couple were among the first high-profile individuals to contract COVID-19 – which infects the respiratory system and can be fatal – and they fell ill whilst in Australia where Tom Hanks was making his new movie, Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

After going public with their diagnosis and keeping fans updated on their condition whilst in isolation Down Under, they made a full recovery and were allowed to return to their home in Los Angeles.

Upon arriving back in the US, Tom and Rita enrolled in a medical study to determine if their antibodies would be useful for scientists working on developing a vaccine.

Now the Saving Private Ryan star has revealed that they have been approved to donate blood because they do ‘carry the antibodies’.

Tom hopes if his and his wife’s blood proves to be useful in the fight against coronavirus and has joked he’s responsible for the creation of a ‘Hank-ccine’.

On the public radio game show he said: ‘We just found out that we do carry the antibodies.

‘We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine.’

The Forrest Gump actor previously revealed that his producer-and-actress wife Rita suffered much worse coronavirus symptoms than he did and he was concerned for her health.

He said: ‘Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much-higher fever and she had some other symptoms.

‘She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks. She was so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities. It lasted a while.’