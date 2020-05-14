Ritiesh Deshmukh Finally Revealed Why Akshay Kumar is the Highest Tax-Payer

Almost all knows, that actor Akshay Kumar is one of the highest tax payer of the nation . He is a diligent one and believes in utilising the maximum time.

His co-actors loves him and also takes that hilarious dig at him . It was in the past , when actor Riteish Deshmukh took a a hilarious jibe at Khiladi Kumar. He revealed that all this extra money that he earns from defeating co-stars in games on film sets is the reason why he has to pay a lot of tax.

It all started while the shooting of the film Kesari , starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

She took to her twitter handle , posting the picture of one of the news clip , captioning it : ” I was told by a newspaper that ….. so … @akshaykumar “

To this post , actor Riteish Deshmukh took a dig at Akshay Kumar and commented : “ Now you guys know how @akshaykumar becomes the highest taxpayer in the country. We the co-actors contribute heavily. He has the most innovative games … he can have his own mini-olympics. https://twitter.com/ParineetiChopra “

As soon as Akshay took the notice of the post, he was quick to acknowledge his games and replied, “Thank you thank you. That reminds me, what are you doing this afternoon? How about a game of Ludo?”

To which Riteish tweeted, “Nooooo !!!! Only if you play LUDO blind folded ….. wait!!! Even then the odds are not in my favour.”







Now comes Huma Qureshi , who acted with the Gabbar actor in the movie Jolly LLb , she also commented on Retiesh’s post . She wrote : “What is the procedure to get back my Rs 2000 ??? #genuinekoshen help,” she tweeted and Riteish replied, “Am just glad @akshaykumar doesn’t add GST.”

But it was Pooja Hegde who managed to defeat Akshay Kumar in an on-set game. She wrote, “There was one beautiful day though,where I won at Ludo twice against @akshaykumar sir. One of my greatest achievements. @Riteishd #Housefull4.”

To which, Riteish replied, “Dear Miss @hegdepooja – he has lost a normal game – during #Housefull4 promotions the game will be on #BetMoney – try winning that !!! #JaadugarJagtap.”

Also Akshay replied to Pooja’s post as : ” Hold onto that record tight, #Housefull4 promotions coming up shortly (emoji)”

Pooja, Riteish and Akshay have worked together on Housefull 4 apart from the other star cast.The series of tweets shows that the actors have a lot of fun apart from their booked up schedule.

