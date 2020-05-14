‘Riverdale’ creator reveals season 5 will feature a time jump to the future
“We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump,” executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told the publication, adding, “and of course, usually time jumps happen in between seasons, because there’s a tease at the very end.”
“So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump … after those three episodes,” Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine.
As for the exact ages the gang will be, the series will skip the college years and feature the cast as young adults.
Back in March, the show halted production due to a team member undergoing evaluation for the coronavirus.
“We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19,” a rep for Warner Bros. told CNN at the time. “The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.”