Riverdale’s Casey Cott & Brother Corey Shave Their Heads for Charity!

The Cott brothers have shaved their heads!

On Saturday morning (April 4), Casey Cott and older brother Corey announced that they were going to shave their heads if they could raise $10,000 for Charity Water, which will help provide safe and clean drinking water to an entire community.

In just a few hours, the 27-year-old Riverdale actor and the 30-year-old Broadway actor raised over $15,000.

Casey and Corey‘s sister Carly then took to Instagram to show off the process of her brothers cutting off all of their hair.

“I’ve got the best brothers in the world and work for an organization that blows my mind and inspires me daily,” Carly wrote along with the below post. “Send some love their way ❤️ We are $5,000 away from our goal of raising $20,000 which will bring clean and safe drinking water to two entire communities.”

The Cott family is still taking donations at The Cott Quarantine Cut.