‘Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse Shows Off His Sexy Muscles In Black Tank Top While Riding A Motorcycle

Cole Sprouse showed off his guns in a black tank top as he took his motorcycle out for a spin in Los Angeles during a break from self-quarantine.

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse took a break from self-isolating to get some fresh air — and a major adrenaline rush. The 27-year-old Italian born actor served major bad boy vibes when he was spotted on April 3 taking his motorcycle out for a spin on a secluded street in Los Angeles — you can see the pics here. Cole rocked a black tank top, which showed off his super muscular arms, and totally channelled James Dean, tucking his top into a pair of pinstripe trousers, held up with a black leather belt. MAJOR old Hollywood vibes!

He also donned a pair of black and white motorcycle gloves, and completed the look with white Converse sneakers. He also proved that safety comes first, as he wore a white helmet while riding on the black Ducati Scrambler, accompanied by a friend on a dirt bike. Cole is self-isolating in Los Angeles amid the global coronavirus outbreak. He’s on a break from playing Riverdale‘s token broody misfit character Jughead Jones, as the show is currently on hiatus.

Cast and crew were in the process of shooting season four in Vancouver, Canada, when it was reported that one of the crew members came in contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. As a result, the production company, Warner Bros., decided to completely halt production on the series’ fourth installment. The CW show was renewed for a fifth season in January, but it’s unclear if the current hiatus will affect work on the new season.

It’s hard to believe that just a few months ago, Cole was all smiles as he reunited with Adam Sandler 20 years after they played father and son on the big screen in the 1999 comedy, Big Daddy. Cole stepped out to support his longtime friend at the LA premiere of Adam’s new film crime comedy, Uncut Gems on December 11, 2019. The actors posed for a photo together, where Cole, 27, was pictured with his arm around Adam, 53, and another friend. Both stars looked so happy, and we’re hoping it’s because they were reminiscing about their Big Daddy days. Cole, whose twin brother Dylan Sprouse also starred in the film as the same character (Julian), was just 7-years-old when the movie was filmed.