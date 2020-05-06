Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable

Known for its IT accessories and audio products, Riversong, which is the subsidiary of Chinese IT major IMG Technology, recently entered the smart wearables market with its ‘Motive’ series of smartwatches and ‘Wave’ fitness band. The company also makes a watch for kids, ‘Jelly’.

Riversong enters the smartwatch market at a time when the sector is witnessing brisk action and brands of all hues are vying with each other to control the wearables market, which has been growing exponentially.

In the current scenario, three important factors hold the key to a smartwatch making the cut in the crowded market — affordability, functionality and durability. Clearly, priced pocket-friendly, the Motive+ smartwatch, which we have under review here — ticks the first criteria. The Motive+ costs ₹4,999 (online stores offer handsome discounts).

The watch has an ergonomic design which is appealing and comfortable. It comes packed with features. It has a full touch screen, health monitor and multi-sport modes, to start with. The body looks premium and feels light on the wrist. The Motive+ has a zinc alloy chassis with a 2.5D tempered glass front panel, which doesn’t attract scratches or finger marks easily. The watch comes with a smooth and strong strap which hugs the wrist tightly but it doesn’t leave marks on the skin.

Smoot touch

The Motive+ comes with a full-touch display with a 1.33-inch IPS screen. Even though the makers claim the Motive+ has a pin-sharp resolution display, all we can say is the display does its job neatly. Nothing more or nothing less. The touch experience is smooth and the device’s response to touch is quite impressive, given the price.

The dial interface is a bit old-fashioned and the icons and numbers could have been better-looking. But that can be fixed via an update. The Motive+ gives you the option to customise wallpapers, but to be frank, we didn’t find the available lot very appealing.

The rectangular face has a master button on the left which is easy to locate and operate on the go. The dial’s colour reproduction looks a work in progress, but you’re not going to miss much there, as all you’d be doing is to check for time and fitness data counts in numbers and not exactly messages or notes.

The watch can be paired to your smartphone quite easily using Riversong’s dedicated app. The app allows for a clutch of features such as syncing with Google fitness data and allows for real-time analysis and further tweaks.

One of the most striking features of the Motive+ watch is the accuracy of its sensors. The sleep tracker, for instance, does a great job of recording and analysing your sleep and offers the data for further analysis. The watch also offers blood pressure and blood oxygen monitors, which are usually premium features in wearables. The heart-rate monitor does a superb job given the price. When compared with professional medical data — which we did — the watch offers a dedicated and reliable performance.

The watch can take your calls and messages once connected to the phone via the app. The messages are a little difficult to read, though. The phone allows you to control music playback on your phone, which is a blessing if you are working out or jogging hands-free. The watch can be used to control the camera on your phone. The process takes a little effort from the user’s side: still, it is worth your time and effort.

The Motive+ is water-resistant (IP67 protection) but not exactly water-proof, so you must exercise caution while swimming. It resists water drops and sweat pretty efficiently. The Motive+ has very impressive battery life. It’s like ‘charge it and leave it’. If you are not using multi-sports modes and other heavy features and stick to basic functions, the watch’s power can last long.

In sum, considering factors such as ease of affordability, durability and functionality, the Riversong Water+ is a truly value-for-money wearable thanks to its smooth and innovative features, near-premium looks and stable performance.

Price: ₹4,999

Pros: Strong body, lightweight, smooth performance, energy efficiency

Cons: Not water-proof, sad-looking faces, touch response can get slower at times