RJio offers free basic broadband connectivity in Mumbai till lockdown

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), will offer basic broadband connectivity of 10 Mbps in Mumbai, without any service charge, till the end of the lockdown period.

In addition, the company will also provide home gateway routers with a minimum refundable amount, it said on its Twitter handle.

Additionally, RJio has also partnered with Microsoft Teams to enable individuals, students, educational and healthcare institutions to enable work from home amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, RJio said it will also offer double-data for its 1.36-crore mobility SIM users across 4G add-on vouchers and bundle non-Jio voice calling minutes at no additional cost. With the upgrade, the 4G data vouchers of ₹11, ₹21, ₹51 and ₹101, now come with 800 MB, 2, 6and 12 GB of data, respectively.

These vouchers also bundle voice calls to non RJio numbers and offer 75, 200, 500 and 1,000 minutes, respectively of outgoing talktime to any non-Jio network across the country.

RJio had also launched JioPOS Lite app, which allows community recharge.