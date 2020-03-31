RJio offers freebies till April 17

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is offering 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMS free till April 17.

The minutes and SMSes are provided for all its users across the country. All Jio phone users will continue to receive incoming calls post-validity period, RJio said in a statement.

RJio has a high percentage of users that recharge online. For those who recharge through retail stores and facing difficulty due to the current lockdown, Jio has provided alternative channels to recharge, such as UPI, ATMs, SMS and calls, among others, it added.

Earlier, State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and private operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel also announced similar initiatives.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea extends prepaid plans’ validity

ALSO READ: BSNL extends validity of prepaid mobiles for free

ALSO READ: Airtel extends validity date for pre-paid subscribers