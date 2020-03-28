RJio to provide 10 mbps broadband speed without service charges

In its attempt to ensure connectivity during the lock-down period, Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, will provide basic broadband connectivity of 10 MBPS without any service charges.

The company will provide unlimited internet of 100 GB at high speed for 30 days, which thereafter will be unlimited at 1 MBPS (wherever feasible), without any service charges. The services are provided under JioFiber brand, RJio said in a statement.

The service is only available for new customers, who can opt for higher speeds with recharges.

RJio is also offering a home gateway with a security deposit of ₹1,500 and installation charge of ₹1,000.

After the 100GB at 10 MBPS, the speed will fall to 1 MBPS, which is enough to run videos on a device, it added.

The service can be used to access apps, video calling, TV calling, conferencing and games.