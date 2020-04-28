Road deaths slow, cops sticking to their (speed) guns on safety

news, local-news, Tasmania, police, road safety, road toll, crashes, statistics

Coronavirus restrictions look to be slowing Tasmania’s road death toll, but police are determined to keep targeting dangerous drivers. Police figures showed the state had 26 road crash deaths in the eight months to the end of February, before restrictions on gatherings, movement and events started to kick in during March and April, leading to many fewer people on the roads. The financial year to date tally of 26 deaths was significantly higher than the three-year average for the corresponding period and the total from the corresponding period a year earlier (both 21). As of Tuesday morning, the state had had 15 road deaths in 2020, compared to 12 in the corresponding period of 2019. Only one of the 15 deaths had taken place since coronavirus restrictions were introduced. Acting Inspector Russell Judges said the state road toll had a horror start to the year. A crash death in Hobart on March 25 was the only one in the past month, he said, while deaths had averaged about one a week before that. Police believed having fewer people on the roads because of movement restrictions contributed to the improvement. Acting Inspector Judges said police were still putting in just as much effort to catch unsafe drivers, and were using their coronavirus compliance checks to make sure drivers were licensed to drive and so on “If you’re thinking now is a good line to go out and break the law on the road, I’d have another think about that,” he said. Police had stopped static roadside breath testing operations for now, but were continuing with mobile testing. He said that tended to have a higher “strike rate” of catching drink drivers than the static operations. “For us, it’s still business as usual; COVID’s just an extra,” he said. He urged people to limit their trips to the allowed purposes during the virus period, saying home was the safest place. “If you want to shop or exercise, the safest place to do that is within your own municipality,” he said. Despite the spike in road deaths in the eight months to February, the number of serious crashes eased compared to previous periods. Police recorded 149 serious crashes statewide for the eight months, down from a three-year average of 158 and 177 in the corresponding period a year earlier. Total crashes increased by 43 to 4526 in the seven months to January, compared to the corresponding period a year earlier. They decreased in the police Deloraine, Central West, Launceston and Kingston police divisions, but increased in the other seven divisions, most notably in Devonport, where they increased by 48. Coronavirus restrictions are understood to have also slowed crime. Crime rates had fallen by about 10 per cent in the past month, Acting Commander Stuart Wilkinson said in early April. The decrease is yet to be quantified in the monthly police statistical reports, with March figures expected in about a month and April numbers a month after that. The February report showed 4536 speed camera infringement notices were issued for the financial year to date, up from 4060 a year earlier. Police clamped or confiscated 294 vehicles during the period, for offences including evading police, hooning, exceeding speed limits by at least 45 kilometres per hour and being a disqualified driver.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/f35ndb3GgpgdJDz6gtVeqN/b67344ab-6b66-4863-95f3-0862d5da0e16.JPG/r3_135_5518_3251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg