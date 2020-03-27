Rob Kardashian Claps Back At Blac Chyna After She Claims He’s A Bad Parent

Rob Kardashian spoke out against Blac Chyna’s claims that Dream isn’t being properly cared for at his home — and maintained that his daughter is his top priority!

Rob Kardashian, 33, is defending himself against the accusations that his ex Blac Chyna, 31, is making. “It is unfortunate that Chyna feels the need to publicly miscommunicate the situation and has once again wasted valuable public resources by calling first responders in a desperate attempt to smear Rob’s name in response to his ongoing lawsuit against her for full custody of their daughter,” Rob’s lawyer Marty Singer said to HollywoodLife in an emailed statement from his PR firm on Thursday, Mar. 26. The statement comes after Blac Chyna alerted the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services about 3-year-old Dream Kardashian‘s “first degree burn” while at her father’s home, according to a second statement issued by Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani, also to HollywoodLife.

According to Chyna’s lawyer, a burn happened at the end of February, and lead Chyna to seek medical attention for her toddler. A second burn, according to Chyna’s lawyer, occurred from a hot lightbulb while under care of the nanny, which the nanny later admitted via a text message to Chyna. Chyna’s statement also explained that “Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream’s second burn happened at his home.” A second “severe” burn later allegedly occurred in a spot close to the first on Dream’s leg, Chyna’s lawyer said in her statement to HollywoodLife — but Marty, Rob’s lawyer, maintains that Dream’s overall well-being remains his client’s top priority. “First and foremost, the health, safety and well-being of Dream is and has always been Rob’s top priority,” Marty states. “Rob’s current nanny of the last two years has a high risk pregnancy and is in the process of leaving his employment at will. Unfortunately Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny. Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed,” Rob’s statement explained. Chyna’s lawyer notifying Chyna that Rob’s nanny sent “a text message admitting that Dream received the second burn at Rob’s house from a hot lightbulb.”

After seeking medical care for Dream’s “second degree burn” — which was the toddler’s second burn — Chyna’s lawyer maintains that Chyna then contacted the Department of Children and Family Services who have since evaluated Rob’s residence where the incidents occurred, Marty confirmed. For his part, according to singer, Rob is confident that the DCFS will find nothing dangerous in his home. “Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home,” Marty, on behalf of Rob, said. According to the statement from her lawyer, Chyna is also committed to ensuring that Dream “is never burned again (or injured by other neglectful conduct) while visiting her father,” and noted that the nanny leaving Rob’s employment is “a good start.” The Lashed Cosmetics founder also maintains that she “still wants her daughter to be allowed visitations with her father.”

Beyond the incidents that allegedly occurred at Rob’s home, the USC grad has, through his attorney, expressed concerns about Dream’s safety at Chyna’s home. “It should be noted that on multiple occasions third parties have called on DCFS to visit Chyna’s home for treatment of Dream and within the last month, Dream has arrived to Rob from Chyna with many unexplained injuries including rashes, cuts, bruises and a dislocated arm,” Marty added. “Just this past Saturday while Chyna was claiming that she was so concerned about Dream’s safety, Chyna posted a video on Instagram depicting 3-year-old Dream on her 7-year-old brother [King Cairo]‘s back while he was jumping on a trampoline.”

The drama has been ongoing between Rob and Cyna — who was born Angela White — around Dream, and Rob was recently denied primary custody of his only daughter. “In his ongoing lawsuit for full custody of Dream, Rob has had grave concerns about his daughter’s safety in Chyna’s care, and is grateful for the brave witnesses who have come forward to testify regarding the danger which Chyna presents their daughter in her home,” Marty said. “His motion was set to be heard yesterday March 24 but will be moved due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He eagerly awaits the opportunity to present the available evidence at the earliest opportunity,” also adding that neither Rob or Chyna have visitation as both parties have “joint legal and physical custody as they have since 2017.”

Despite the tension, Chyna seems to be spending some quality one-on-one time with her only daughter. The mom-of-two shared the cutest Instagram story of Dream painting on Mar. 17 — which happens to be Rob’s birthday — and the duo looked like they were having so much fun! Chyna sweetly showed her daughter what colors to use and later told her mom that one of the bottles of paint as “all gone!” We’re so glad to see these two enjoying their time at home during the nationwide quarantine, and we just can’t get over how cute Dream is!