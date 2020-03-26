Rob Kardashian Claps Back At Blac Chyna After She Claims He’s A Bad Parent

Rob Kardashian clapped back at Blac Chyna’s claims that Dream isn’t being properly cared for at his home — and maintained that his daughter is his top priority!

Rob Kardashian, 33, is tired of the claims that Blac Chyna, 31, is making! “[It’s] unfortunate that Chyna feels the need to publicly miscommunicate the situation and has once again wasted valuable public resources by calling first responders in a desperate attempt to smear Rob’s name in response to his ongoing lawsuit against her for full custody of their daughter,” Rob’s lawyer Marty Singer told TMZ on Wednesday, Mar. 25.

The statement comes after Blac Chyna alerted the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services about 3-year-old Dream Kardashian‘s “severe” burns while at her father’s home. The first burn apparently happened at the end of February, and lead her to seek medical attention for the toddler. A second burn later allegedly occurred, which lawyer Marty also made note of — also adding that Dream’s overall well-being remains at the top of Rob’s list. Marty also told the website that Rob was sure they the Department of Children and Family Services would not find any issues at his residence. For his part, Rob also said that Dream has returned from Chyna’s home with bruises and cuts — and even a dislocated arm.

The drama has been ongoing between the exes around Dream, and Rob was recently denied primary custody of the 3-year-old. Unfortunately for Rob, a judge denied his motion — however, he will still be able to fight for more access despite the ruling. “Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream,” a statement from Blac Chyna’s lawyer read at the time. “She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother – without any child support from Rob.”

Despite the tension, Chyna seems to be spending some quality one-on-one time with her only daughter. The mom-of-two shared the cutest Instagram story of Dream painting on Mar. 17 — which happens to be Rob’s birthday — and the duo looked like they were having so much fun! Chyna sweetly showed her daughter what colors to use and later told her mom that one of the bottles of paint as “all gone!” We’re so glad to see these two enjoying their time at home during the nationwide quarantine, and we just can’t get over how cute Dream is!