Rob Lowe in Talks for Joe Exotic Adaptation From Ryan Murphy

Rob Lowe might star in a Joe Exotic adaptation from Ryan Murphy!

The 56-year-old actor and the 54-year-old screenwriter are in talks to work together on the scripted project, Deadline reports.

Rob would take on the role of Joe (aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage), the lead character from Netflix’s popular docuseries Tiger King.

Rob teased the potential adaptation on Instagram, with photos of himself dressed up in character and holding onto a dog.

“Rob Exotic,” he captioned them. “UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!”

It is not known if the project would be a movie or limited series, though it would likely be on Netflix.

Rob Lowe currently stars in Fox’s spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star, co-created and executive produced by Ryan Murphy.

Another Tiger King-inspired project, a limited series titled Joe Exotic, is also in the works starring and executive produced by Kate McKinnon.

Find out when a new Tiger King episode is hitting Netflix as well!