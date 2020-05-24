Robbie Williams is set to take after Simon Cowell and become a TV mogul

Robbie Williams is set to reinvent himself as a TV mogul and follow in Simon Cowell’s footsteps.

The former Take That frontman, 46, has five TV show ideas and is looking to start a franchise.

He told The Mirror: ‘There is a new avenue that I am moving into, TV. I am very, very excited about it.

Copycat:

‘I hope we go back to normal soon because I have got so many TV ideas that I wanna do. A myriad, a smorgasbord.

‘There is literally so many. I have got five in the works right now.’

Robbie vented his frustrations at being stuck inside thanks to lockdown and unable to continue his career plans as normal.

He opened up about feeling restricted when he knows he can’t do something and looks forward to the future when he can have ‘free movement’.

Taking over:

The Angels singer said that he has been offered the opportunity to appear on reality shows I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing but said that he doesn’t need to.

However, he did note that he would like the weight loss he believes would happen if he went into the jungle.

The singer will appear on our screens sooner than many might think as he is set to rejoin Take That for an online concert on Friday to raise money for charities on the coronavirus frontline.

The concert will see Robbie rejoin original members Gary Barlow, 49, Mark Owen, 48, and Howard Donald, 52, for a reunion almost thirty years after the release of their first album.

Robbie and the other band members have allegedly secured a ‘huge undisclosed’ fee with the financial company that owns Compare The Market.

Reunion:

Back together:

They will perform in a Meerkat Music show to raise funds for a creative music therapy charity called Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation – a charity created to help support concert crews across the world.

Meerkat Music is set to launch on Friday at 8pm on the CompareTheMeerkat YouTube channel and Facebook Live.

A source told The Sun ‘hundreds of thousands of pounds’ were being spent to make the concert happen.

Big deal:

They said: ‘The gig will go out into people’s homes over the internet and each band member will be performing from their own homes so they won’t actually be together.’

Take That told the website: ‘This is a world first for us! Reuniting with our old friend online for a one-off performance. It’s always great getting back together with Robbie.

Robbie added: ‘If we can’t go to the stadium we’ll bring the stadium to us.’

MailOnline contacted representatives for Robbie Williams and Take That for comment.