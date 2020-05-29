Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field reveals her mother is battling stage two cervical cancer

Ayda Field has revealed that her mother Gwen is currently battling stage two cervical cancer.

The wife of Robbie Williams told how her mother, 70, is going into hospital on a daily basis for treatment due to the aggressive nature of the cancer.

Speaking on her At Home with The Williamses podcast, Ayda, 41, admitted she is worried her mother, who has battled Parkinson’s disease and lupus, could pick up Covid-19 in the hospital.

She said: ‘My mum in January was diagnosed with stage two cervical cancer and it had spread outside the cervix and was a very aggressive tumour.

‘So alongside her Parkinson’s and her Lupus was this cancer battle and because the cancer was so big they decided that she needed to immediately go into chemo and radiation daily and have surgery.

W’hen the pandemic hit it was very scary because my mum with Lupus and Parkinson’s and cancer, at 70 years old is prime for some bad things happening so she was going to the hospital every day for these treatments and I just remember every day thinking “Is she going to pick something up? Is this where it all ends?” ‘

It is a difficult time for Ayda and Robbie, 46, as he recently revealed that his father has Parkinson’s disease and also confirmed Ayda’s mother had a ‘big illness’.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: ‘We’ve got a lot of family issues right now. My dad has got Parkinson’s, my mother-in-law who I love dearly has got a very big illness. We can’t get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away.’

Robbie added: ‘My mum is just a year short of 80 and she’s in isolation and I can see the things whirling in her mind and her eyes going.’

The hitmaker said that difficult times cause ‘fear and panic’ and said recent issues made him worry he could suffer from depression and drink and drug problems like in the past.

He said: ‘I noticed at the start of the lockdown that I was going into fear. But the difference between me now and the person I used to be… I saw it, thought “That’s interesting – tomorrow will be different”. And it was.’

Robbie added that in the past, he would think that negative emotions would last for ‘a decade’.

The former Take That star has been joined by his father Pete, who is also a singer, many times on stage.

A source close to Pete told the publication that he is in good health and has sung at all of Robbie’s recent shows, including one in January.

Robbie and Ayda are self-isolating in LA with their children Theodora, seven, Charlton, five, Colette ‘Coco’, one, and three-month-old Beau.