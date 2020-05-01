Robert Downey Jr. hints at the reunion of Avengers, but there’s a catch — find out! | Bollywood Life

Avengers is one of the most loved film franchise from the Marvel Cinematic universe. Marvel fans are crazy behind the whole series, including myself and were squashed when in the Endgame, Russo brothers plotted the end of one of our favourite superheroes, Iron Man. Well, many have not forgiven the makers for the same but have some way or another made peace with it. But there’s always a hope among us Marvel fans that someday we will yet again get to watch these six superheroes in one frame with a new adventure. And now it looks like something is brewing between the makers and the six original Avengers. Also Read – Here’s how Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man reacted to the audience’s response to Avengers Endgame climax

No, we are not bluffing. Joe Russo or even Robert Downey Jr. have dropped major hints about coming up with something special for their fans. During the watch party that was conducted recently, Joe Russo said, “I would say it feels like you go to summer camp and then they yank it away from you,” a report in ComicBook.com further saw Joe saying, “Because we do have a lot of fun working on these things together. Everyone has a lot of fun, you get real close to reach other and then you miss it. Maybe we’ll have to do it again some day.” Downey Jr added, “The people, they will move us toward what they want.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man pens a heartfelt note, thanking fans for their birthday wishes

And not only that RDJ himself admitted that he spoke to all the six Avengers but refused to divulge more details. “I won’t say why but I had an occasion to be interfacing with the other five of the original six Avengers just a few days ago. After we all kind of hung up or whatever off our Zoom call. I got this wave of all that and yeah, it did feel like about a year ago. But, you know, it was years leading up to it. It was like a year to do it and finish it and get it out. I’m sure for you, it feels like a year ago, you worked for a thousand years straight,” the report read. Also Read – Happy birthday Robert Downey Jr: Did you know that the Iron Man star was not the first or even second choice for the iconic Marvel superhero?

Time we say, Marvel fans, Assemble!

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.