Robert Downey Jr puts safety first with a helmet, mask and gloves for bike ride around Malibu

He had a virtual reunion with his Avengers: Endgame co-stars over the weekend.

And Robert Downey Jr. took a break from social isolation to enjoy a bike ride with a friend in Malibu on Monday.

The 55-year-old actor ensured safety was a top priority amid the global pandemic, sporting a large mask covering his face and a pair of gloves.

Robert opted for a form-fitting grey colored T-shirt and a matching pair of trousers.

He teamed the look with blue sneakers and ensured all-round safety was a priority with a mask, gloves and a helmet.

Following the bike ride, the Iron Man star returned back to his standout eggplant colored pickup truck.

According to onlookers, Robert was greeted by multiple police officers who were making sure he wasn’t heading to the beach – which is currently closed.

His appearance comes after he had a virtual reunion with his End Game co-stars during the, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards: Celebrate Together, over the weekend.

Robert was joined by Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and, Jeremy Renner.

The co-stars beat out Aladdin, Captain Marvel, Jumanji: The Next Level, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, for the Favorite Movie category.

Endgame, released in 2019, went on to become the most successful movie in history.

The film made $2.796 billion at the box office, taking the crown from the 2009 movie, Avatar, which made $2.79 billion. 1997’s Titanic holds the third position on $2.19 billion.