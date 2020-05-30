Robert Irwin is rushed to hospital after a ‘massive’ mountain biking accident

Robert Irwin revealed he had a ‘massive’ accident on his mountain bike on Saturday.

The 16-year-old Wildlife Warrior shared a photo of himself on Instagram from hospital with his arm in a sling, cuts all over his face and blood over his Australia Zoo uniform.

Robert said that he crashed the bike and separated his shoulder, before being inundated with well wishes from both fans and celebrities.

‘Wisdom teeth healed just in time for a massive crash on my mountain bike that resulted in a separated shoulder!’ Robert captioned the shocking image.

Despite his obvious injuries, the little brother of Bindi Irwin, 21, appeared to be in good spirits, sporting a beaming smile in the selfie.

Robert was dressed in his Australia Zoo khaki uniform, which was speckled with droplets of blood.

He also wore a navy blue sling to keep his shoulder immobilised.

Fans, including many celebrities, rushed to send the son of late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin well wishes on his recovery.

‘Ouch, get well mate,’ wrote blue Wiggle Anthony Field.

‘Because you’re not hardcore, unless you live hardcore,’ added TV host Rove McManus.

‘Your poor mum,’ said mother-of-two Amanda Keller, realising how frightening the experience must have been for Terr Irwin.

The Sunshine Coast Daily reported that Robert came off the bike about 11am Saturday and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, in a stable condition.

‘Your poor mum,’ said mother-of-two Amanda Keller, realising how frightening the experience must have been for Terr Irwin (middle right). Also pictured is Chandler Powell (far left) and big sister Bindi (middle left)

On Thursday, Robert was excited to announce the arrival of Australia Zoo’s new pet chicken on Instagram.

‘Meet Marshmallow, without a doubt one of the sweetest chooks we’ve ever had,’ he wrote.

‘Always flying up for a bit of love,’ he laughed, as he shared footage of the animal sitting on his shoulder.

At one point in the video, Robert and his new pet chook are seen sharing a rather cute moment as they butted each other’s heads.

Robert was then heard telling his new pet, ‘you’re a good chicken,’ before they snapped a series of playful selfies together.