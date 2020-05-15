Robert Lewandowski picks just ONE Premier League star in his five favourite strikers

Robert Lewandowski could only make room for just one Premier League star when naming his top five favourite strikers in world football.

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero was chosen alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, Barcelona’s Luis Suarez and RB Leipzig rival Timo Werner.

Argentinian hitman Aguero has netted 180 Premier League goals for the club and has established himself as one of the greatest imports on English soil given his exploits at the Etihad Stadium.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski named his favourite No 9 strikers in world football

Manchester City poacher Sergio Aguero is only Premier League star named by Lewandowksi

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was an unsurprising inclusion given his talent level

‘A difficult question. If we talk about (the number) nine, I would say: Karim Benzema, Timo Werner, Luis Suarez, Sergio Aguero and Kylian Mbappe,’ Lewandowski said, according to Goal.com, when asked to pick out five of his rivals as the best.

Lewandowski showed great respect to Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema and included him

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner (left) and Barcelona’s Luis Suarez (right) made his five selections

It is a competitive field and his ruthless selections meant Premier League hitmen including Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Leicester’s Jamie Vardy all missed out on a mention from the Polish international.

Lewandowski also identified Erling Haaland of rival club Borussia Dortmund as a potential star of the future after 12 goals in 11 games since moving to Germany in January from Red Bull Salzburg.

On Haaland, Lewandowski said: ‘He has huge potential, but still has time. I don’t want to put any pressure on him with my statements.

‘If he works hard, he can become a better player and eventually reach the top level.

‘Therefore it might be good for him if he would stay in the Bundesliga longer before taking the next step.’

With the Bundesliga set to resume this weekend, Lewandowski’s Bayern Munich travel to Union Berlin on Sunday aiming to extend the four-point lead they held at the top of the table before the league was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.