Robert Pattinson Struggles To Stay In Shape In Isolation While ‘The Batman’ Production Is On-Hold

The hunky actor got in incredible shape for the once-in-a-lifetime role, however maintaining his physique while in isolation has been ‘difficult’.

Robert Pattinson got in the best shape of his life for his upcoming turn in The Batman. However a source revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the 33-year-old actor was struggling to maintain his physique while in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Rob is so ready to get back on The Batman set because he has gotten in the best shape of his life for it, but it has been difficult,” they dished. “It’s really something he has had to get used to, eating differently and remaining fit for the role and the suit. It is very demanding but this role can be a game-changer for Rob.”

The source also added, “Sure, he is well accomplished in acting and has done a lot to prove himself but he is now in rarefied air. Not everyone can be Batman, it is a very big test that he is taking beyond seriously because he wants to prove that he is worth it and really wants the fans to enjoy his take. So being in the best shape of his life is a struggle, but well worth it in the long run.” The former Twilight star is quarantined in London with his glam girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, according to a second source who spoke to HL.

“Things are going well, they’re good spending all their time together [but] Rob’s not totally relaxing with her because he has to stay in top form for Batman,” the source said. “So he’s still training for several hours a day, he’s still working with coaches, he’s actually quite busy with work even though Batman has stopped filming. He’s still working with his trainer nearly every day, just on-line. It’s not easy, it’s taking a huge amount of discipline for Rob to stay shoot ready. The hardest part is there’s no timeline, no one knows when they’ll be able to shoot again.”