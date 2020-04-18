Robert Smith says boxing won’t resume behind closed doors until social distancing is totally lifted

Smith is ‘hopeful’ that studio fights might come on air ‘by the end of June’

Boxing is openly acknowledging that it will be impossible to resume action behind closed doors until not only is the coronavirus lockdown eased but also social distancing lifted completely.

On the day the Football League raised confusing and perhaps unintentionally misleading hopes of finishing the stalled season for live TV broadcast in empty grounds, British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith issued a realistic reminder that the hard old game will have to remain patient.

By implication this is also a message for Anthony Joshua on the day he claimed he would take a £6.5million purse cut for an immediate world heavyweight unification fight with Tyson Fury.

Robert Smith says boxing won’t resume behind closed doors until social distancing is lifted

While the Premier League, also, continued to flirt with the ‘closed door’ fantasy, Smith – a voice of sanity in the midst of national disappointment following the government’s failure to signpost any return to normality while extending the lockdown a further three weeks – reiterated his regret that social distancing will prevent sport’s return to any semblance of normal service.

His statement on behalf of the Board also reiterated another element of his clear position published here earlier this week, that it would be ‘wholly inappropriate’ for any sport to ask medical professionals to divert from front line NHS work or to risk a potential need for hospital beds until the pandemic crisis recedes.

Smith has now added: ‘Of course we are concerned about the financial hardship some of our boxers and promoters but we have to be open, honest and realistic.

‘Fights in TV studios or behind closed doors may become the first phase of a staged return of boxing but that cannot happen under social distancing, nor if we put added strain on our heroes in the NHS.

Anthony Joshua said he’d take a £6.5million purse cut to fight Tyson Fury behind closed doors

‘And like all sports we will have real problems with public gatherings if such numbers were still to be restricted to, say, 50. It’s not just two fighters in the ring or 22 on a football pitch. There are all the managers, trainers, TV crews, medics, officials and so on who need to be in attendance.

‘We are not sitting on our hands. We are in regular, responsible discussions with government. We are making plans and setting up contingencies so that boxing can ease back behind closed doors as soon as we are given the go-ahead.

‘Major events are more complicated, not least financially, so will take somewhat longer to come on stream.’

Smith is ‘hopeful’ that studio fights might come on air ‘by the end of June;’ with the first big events ‘in July.’

Joshua’s defence of his championship belts against Kubrat Pulev could take place this summer

If so, Joshua’s mandatory defence of his championship belts against Kubrat Pulev would be on course for a postponed summer date – along with these other heavyweight attractions – Dillian Whyte v Olexsandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora v Alexander Povetkin.

With US president Donald Trump leading America out of lock-down, Fury’s trilogy battle with Deontay Wilder should be safe to take place as now rescheduled for the first Saturday of October in Las Vegas.

The much anticipated Wembley or Saudi mega-fight between Joshua and Fury is pencilled in for next February, assuming they both win those upcoming interim bouts as expected. But not sooner despite Joshua’s grandstanding about it happening almost immediately.

Meanwhile……football, golf, rugby et al please take note.