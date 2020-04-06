Robin Wright’s Husband Clement Giraudet Goes Shirtless for Day at the Beach!

Robin Wright is enjoying a day at the beach with her husband and their dogs!

The 53-year-old House of Cards actress and husband Clement Giraudet soaked up the sun while playing fetch with their dogs on Sunday afternoon (April 5) in Malibu, Calif.

Robin kept thins casual in a green hoodie paired with jean shorts and a fedora while her husband bared his hot bod while going shirtless.

Robin and Clement have been enjoying a lot of time outside together as they’ve been practicing social-distancing from friends and other people.