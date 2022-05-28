Robot that jumps 100 times own height could be future moon explorer

A robot that can jump over 100 times its own height could leap over challenging terrain on the moon and explore its rocky surface more quickly than a wheeled rover, say researchers. The robot weighs just 30 grams and uses a gear reduction of 1000 to 1 to slowly compress the springs with 130 Newtons of power despite having only a very small motor. This energy is then released rapidly to launch the robot into the sky. Once it lands on its side it can right itself by retensioning its spring, and prepare itself for another jump.

