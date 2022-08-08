Robot that learns social cues could feed people with tetraplegia

Feeding robot works out when people are ready for their next mouthful by watching for social signs, which could make it easier to socialise for those who can’t use their arms

This robot arm uses artificial intelligence to assess if it is a good time to feed someone a mouthful Cornell University, Rutgers University et al.

Robots that watch for social cues could feed people by gauging when they are ready for a mouthful. This may make it easier for people who can’t feed themselves, such as those with tetraplegia, to socialise.

People who can’t control their legs or arms can use commercial robotic arms to help them eat. These use set time intervals between mouthfuls or manual triggers, but they can be awkward in social settings and …