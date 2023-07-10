Robotic Lawn Mower Market size to grow by USD 1,069.21 million from 2022 to 2027|Development of smart cities is one of the major market trends – Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –The robotic lawn mower market size is set to grow by USD 1,069.21 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 15.73%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The robotic lawn mower market is segmented as follows:

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The residential segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment comprises robotic lawnmowers used by homeowners. Generally, grass lawns are preferred by various residential users to cement exteriors and bare soil. This is because they provide better aesthetics and finish to the exterior of homes and ensure the circulation of fresh air in the surroundings. Furthermore, some vendors that offer garden and lawn tools focus on expanding their product offerings in the residential segment. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the robotic lawn mower market include AL-KO SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Echo Inc., Globgro AB, Hangzhou Favor Robot Tech Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Husqvarna AB, Irobot Corp., LG Electronics Inc., LINEA TIELLE srl, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Mowbot, MTD Products Inc., Ningbo Ngp Industry Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, The Kobi Co., The Toro Co., YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio’s report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

AL-KO SE : The company offers robotic lawn mowers such as solo by Robolindo 450W, 700W, and 2000W.

The company offers robotic lawn mowers such as solo by Robolindo 450W, 700W, and 2000W. ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG: The company offers robotic lawn mowers such as RMI 422, RMI 422 P, and RMI 422 PC.

The company offers robotic lawn mowers such as RMI 422, RMI 422 P, and RMI 422 PC. Honda Motor Co. Ltd: The company offers robotic lawn mowers such as HRX217VKA self-propel, HRX217VLA electric start, and HRX217VYA blade stop system.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Driver –

The increasing demand from the commercial segment is driving the growth of the robotic lawn mower market. Technological innovations in products have mitigated challenges such as low productivity, limited battery life, and frequent maintenance of robotic lawnmowers. In addition, robotic lawnmowers require minimal maintenance, and they can efficiently conduct lawn mowing activity in large garden areas with uneven ground surfaces in commercial spaces. This has increased their popularity in the commercial sector, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

Major Trend –

The development of smart cities is a major trend shaping the market. The key focus area for a smart city is sustainable development through the optimization of resources such as power, gas, land, and water by real-time data analysis of these resources. Robotic lawn mowers are battery-powered and emission-free, which can aid in fulfilling the energy-efficient and pollution standards in smart cities. In addition, robotic lawn mower providers must regularly update their skills in terms of technology and increase the capabilities of their lawnmowers to adapt to the changing requirements of end-users, especially in the commercial segment.

Major Challenges –

The availability of alternatives may challenge the robotic lawn mower market growth. Compared with robotic lawnmowers, conventional lawn mowing machines are inexpensive. Most vendors that offer robotic lawnmowers also provide conventional gardening equipment. Most of the revenue generated by these vendors is from the sales of conventional gardening equipment. These products are placed as battery-powered alternatives to gas equipment in the global robotic lawn mower market.

What’s New?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic lawn mower market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotic lawn mower market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotic lawn mower market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic lawn mower market vendors

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,069.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 52% Key countries US, China, Sweden, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AL-KO SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Echo Inc., Globgro AB, Hangzhou Favor Robot Tech Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Husqvarna AB, Irobot Corp., LG Electronics Inc., LINEA TIELLE srl, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Mowbot, MTD Products Inc., Ningbo Ngp Industry Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, The Kobi Co., The Toro Co., YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global robotic lawn mower market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global robotic lawn mower market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Retail store/offline – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Retail store/offline – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Retail store/offline – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Retail store/offline – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Retail store/offline – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Sweden – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Sweden – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Sweden – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Sweden – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Sweden – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AL KO SE

Exhibit 108: AL KO SE – Overview

– Overview

Exhibit 109: AL KO SE – Product / Service

– Product / Service

Exhibit 110: AL KO SE – Key offerings

12.4 ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG

and Co. KG Exhibit 111: ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG – Overview

and Co. KG – Overview

Exhibit 112: ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG – Product / Service

and Co. KG – Product / Service

Exhibit 113: ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG – Key news

and Co. KG – Key news

Exhibit 114: ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG – Key offerings

12.5 Hangzhou Favor Robot Tech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Hangzhou Favor Robot Tech Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 116: Hangzhou Favor Robot Tech Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Hangzhou Favor Robot Tech Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Exhibit 118: Honda Motor Co. Ltd – Overview



Exhibit 119: Honda Motor Co. Ltd – Business segments



Exhibit 120: Honda Motor Co. Ltd – Key news



Exhibit 121: Honda Motor Co. Ltd – Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Honda Motor Co. Ltd – Segment focus

12.7 Husqvarna AB

Exhibit 123: Husqvarna AB – Overview



Exhibit 124: Husqvarna AB – Business segments



Exhibit 125: Husqvarna AB – Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Husqvarna AB – Segment focus

12.8 Irobot Corp.

Exhibit 127: Irobot Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 128: Irobot Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Irobot Corp. – Key offerings

12.9 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 130: LG Electronics Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 131: LG Electronics Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 132: LG Electronics Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 133: LG Electronics Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 134: LG Electronics Inc. – Segment focus

12.10 LINEA TIELLE srl

srl Exhibit 135: LINEA TIELLE srl – Overview

srl – Overview

Exhibit 136: LINEA TIELLE srl – Product / Service

srl – Product / Service

Exhibit 137: LINEA TIELLE srl – Key offerings

12.11 Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 138: Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc. – Overview

Inc. – Overview

Exhibit 139: Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc. – Product / Service

Inc. – Product / Service

Exhibit 140: Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc. – Key offerings

12.12 MTD Products Inc.

Exhibit 141: MTD Products Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 142: MTD Products Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 143: MTD Products Inc. – Key offerings

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 144: Robert Bosch GmbH – Overview



Exhibit 145: Robert Bosch GmbH – Business segments



Exhibit 146: Robert Bosch GmbH – Key news



Exhibit 147: Robert Bosch GmbH – Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Robert Bosch GmbH – Segment focus

12.14 STIGA Spa

Exhibit 149: STIGA Spa – Overview



Exhibit 150: STIGA Spa – Product / Service



Exhibit 151: STIGA Spa – Key offerings

12.15 The Toro Co.

Exhibit 152: The Toro Co. – Overview



Exhibit 153: The Toro Co. – Business segments



Exhibit 154: The Toro Co. – Key news



Exhibit 155: The Toro Co. – Key offerings



Exhibit 156: The Toro Co. – Segment focus

12.16 YAMABIKO Corp.

Exhibit 157: YAMABIKO Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 158: YAMABIKO Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 159: YAMABIKO Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 160: YAMABIKO Corp. – Segment focus

12.17 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa

Exhibit 161: Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa – Overview



Exhibit 162: Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa – Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa – Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

