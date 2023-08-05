Robotic Process Automation Market size to grow by USD 16,628.29 million growth from 2022 to 2027|Improved cost savings for businesses drive market – Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –The robotic process automation market size is expected to grow by USD 16,628.29 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 35.83% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio’s analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The integration of a scalable digital workforce is enabling industries to lower their business complexities. The RPA that can carry out all the repetitive and tedious processes enables the management to invest in more strategic operations that require human interference. In North America, industries are focused on enhancing cognitive automation throughout their business operations, where RPA has displayed viable integration and improvement in productivity. The optimization, transformation, and transition in industries are the significant factors for the constant advancement in the adoption rate of the RPA market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

What’s New?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial – Buy the report!

Robotic Process Automation Market: Improved cost savings for businesses to drive growth

Improved cost savings for businesses is one of the major factors driving the global robotic process automation market growth. Industries are largely concentrated on optimizing operational costs, which include the reduction of manual labor. With improved cost savings, industries can utilize finances in other productive industrial processes. However, industries can expand their working capabilities with more flexibility offered by the RPA. The various business processes can be managed at a much lower cost as industries can control expenses in procuring on-shore and off-shore manpower. The long-term advantage in terms of higher profits and cash flow generated allows businesses to attain the desired goals of remaining competitive in their respective industrial verticals. Therefore, such factors will propel market growth in the forecast period.

Robotic Process Automation Market: Emerging Trends In Business Process Transformation

Emerging trends in business process transformation are one of the key market trends. There are different business operations that are concentrated on and interlinked with other processes inside and outside the organization. Industries, such as banking and financial services, purely focus on timely deliverables and the quality of details with precision within an organization or to clients. Furthermore, due to the manual data inputs and outputs, there are increased possibilities of system-based errors or human-based errors. However, with the integration of robotic process automation, businesses can process an enormous amount of data, which allows fast data exchange with a high level of precision. Hence, such trends are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges – Download a sample now!

Some of the key Robotic Process Automation Market Players:

The robotic process automation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key players are mentioned below:

Accenture Plc, Advanced Systems Concepts Inc., Amelia US LLC, Atos SE, Automation Anywhere Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kofax Inc., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., OnviSource Inc., Pegasystems Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., UiPath Inc., and WorkFusion Inc.

Robotic Process Automation Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (services and software), and end-user (BFSI, IT/ITES, telecom, logistics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The services segment of the global RPA market includes consulting, implementing, and training services. In addition, the extreme rivalry among companies has forced service providers to intensify their consulting, training, and advising offerings. Continuous advancements in automation services that offer great scalability while minimizing costs have driven the demand for RPA. However, the introduction of RPA as a service supports the company in identifying the automation possibilities to be maximized and then establishing business cases by focusing on the correct vendor selection as a step toward pilot project deployment. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the services segment of the global RPA market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to our 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The RPA and hyper-automation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 20,532.42 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), technology (RPA, business process management suites, decision management systems, and integration platform as a service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa). The reports categorize the global RPA and hyper-automation market as a part of the global application software market.

The digital process automation market size is expected to increase by USD 8.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.46%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers digital process automation market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The adoption of business process management is notably driving the digital process automation market growth.

Robotic Process Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,628.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 33.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Advanced Systems Concepts Inc., Amelia US LLC, Atos SE, Automation Anywhere Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kofax Inc., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., OnviSource Inc., Pegasystems Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., UiPath Inc., and WorkFusion Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global robotic process automation market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global robotic process automation market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 BFSI – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on BFSI – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on BFSI – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on BFSI – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on BFSI – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 IT/ITES – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on IT/ITES – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on IT/ITES – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on IT/ITES – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on IT/ITES – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Telecom – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Telecom – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Telecom – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Telecom – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Telecom – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Logistics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Logistics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Logistics – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Logistics – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Logistics – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 120: Accenture Plc – Overview



Exhibit 121: Accenture Plc – Business segments



Exhibit 122: Accenture Plc – Key news



Exhibit 123: Accenture Plc – Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Accenture Plc – Segment focus

12.4 Advanced Systems Concepts Inc.

Exhibit 125: Advanced Systems Concepts Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 126: Advanced Systems Concepts Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Advanced Systems Concepts Inc. – Key offerings

12.5 Amelia US LLC

Exhibit 128: Amelia US LLC – Overview



Exhibit 129: Amelia US LLC – Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Amelia US LLC – Key offerings

12.6 Atos SE

Exhibit 131: Atos SE – Overview



Exhibit 132: Atos SE – Business segments



Exhibit 133: Atos SE – Key news



Exhibit 134: Atos SE – Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Atos SE – Segment focus

12.7 Automation Anywhere Inc.

Exhibit 136: Automation Anywhere Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 137: Automation Anywhere Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Automation Anywhere Inc. – Key offerings

12.8 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 139: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 140: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 141: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 142: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. – Segment focus

12.9 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 145: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 146: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. – Segment focus

12.10 Genpact Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Genpact Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 149: Genpact Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 150: Genpact Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 151: Genpact Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Genpact Ltd. – Segment focus

12.11 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Infosys Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 154: Infosys Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 155: Infosys Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 156: Infosys Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Infosys Ltd. – Segment focus

12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 160: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 161: International Business Machines Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 162: International Business Machines Corp. – Segment focus

12.13 NICE Ltd.

Exhibit 163: NICE Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 164: NICE Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 165: NICE Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 166: NICE Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 167: NICE Ltd. – Segment focus

12.14 Nintex Global Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Nintex Global Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 169: Nintex Global Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Nintex Global Ltd. – Key offerings

12.15 Pegasystems Inc.

Exhibit 171: Pegasystems Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 172: Pegasystems Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Pegasystems Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 174: Pegasystems Inc. – Key offerings

12.16 SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 175: SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 176: SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 177: SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 178: SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc. – Key offerings

12.17 UiPath Inc.

Exhibit 179: UiPath Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 180: UiPath Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 181: UiPath Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 182: UiPath Inc. – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-process-automation-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-16-628-29-million-growth-from-2022-to-2027improved-cost-savings-for-businesses-drive-market—technavio-301892892.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

