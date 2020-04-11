Rock On Actor Purab Kohli Assures Fans That He And His Family Have ‘Fully Recovered’ From Covid-19

Rock On actor Purab Kohli on Friday announced that he and his family have fully recovered from the novel Coronavirus. He took to his social media to share the news and expressed gratitude to all his well-wishers for being a constant support.

Have a look at his post:

On his Instagram post, Purab thanked all the frontline workers and health workers who are tirelessly fighting against the pandemic. He also wrote about the importance of staying indoors and practising social distancing at to this crucial time. The VJ turned actor also wrote about the significance of resting one’s body and building strength to fight the virus. The actor complemented the post with a cute throwback picture of his family of four from their staycation in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu where he was also filming his series Out Of Love.

The actor had revealed a few days back through his Instagram post that he and his family had caught the virus. According to his post, his daughter Inaya got it first then his wife Lucy whose symptoms were quite similar to cough and cold. He described the symptoms of all the four members of his family including him. Purab also shared the home remedies that he and his family were following in order to fight the virus.

Here’s what he shared:

On the professional front, Purab Kohli kicked off his career in the film industry as a television actor. He has featured in lots of shows and films such as Hip Hip Hurray, Shararat, Bus Yuhin, Woh Lamhe and Rock On!!. He has also acted in web-series like It’s Not That Simple, Typewriter and Out of Love.