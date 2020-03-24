Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony is rescheduled for November
HBO has announced the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Saturday, November 7, at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland.
And for the first time the ceremony will be broadcast live, starting at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.
If it happens, it will mark the first time the event is broadcast live on the channel.
“The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority,” the organization told CNN in a statement. “Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year.”
This year’s inductees are Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex. Jon Landau and Irving Azoff are the recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.