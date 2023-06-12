ROCKIT LEADS CATEGORY SIGNING PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH LULU HYPERMARKETS

DUBAI, UAE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As new season fruit begins arriving in-market, innovative New Zealand apple brand, Rockit Global has championed the first memorandum of understanding (MOU) in its category, signing a 12-month deal with Lulu Hypermarkets across the Middle East.

The partnership agreement – dubbed the Rockit™ Apple Partnership Programme (RAPP) – determines the relationship and intention between both parties to grow the Middle Eastern Market for Rockit and Lulu Hypermarkets.

Rockit Market Manager for the Middle East, Ziad El Chawa, says as an apple brand that innovates and thinks and acts differently, Rockit couldn’t be prouder to be collaborating with Lulu Hypermarkets to make a huge impact in store and online to drive Rockit sales.

“The RAPP will enable us to share information and ideas to create strong localised campaigns together, driven by local insights. This will see more large format displays in-store, along with strong consumer led omni-channel campaigns and engaging promotions that disrupt the category and introduce Rockit to millions more consumers,” says Ziad.

Global Business Development Manager, Charley Grant says Rockit is looking to sign RAPP agreements with a select few retailers who span multiple markets to help drive an increase in sales of up to 50% year-on-year.

“The RAPP agreement will allow us to span over multiple countries with the same retailer, providing these retail partners access to unique and exclusive activations and insights to help drive Rockit sales. Through data sharing, the agreement will ensure we’re ahead of the latest consumer trends to benefit both the retailer, and the end consumer. We are excited to launch this new initiative with Lulu Hypermarkets and look forward to working together in this exciting partnership,” says Charley.

Following strong year on year growth in 2022, Ziad says that it’s exciting to see a record number of New Zealand apples arriving in the Middle East this year. “We take great pride in fruit quality at Rockit, and the fruit coming through this year is bursting with incredible colour and flavour as we gear up for our strongest season yet”.

Rockit is also this month launching its highly engaging consumer led global campaign – Ready. Set. Rockit – showcasing its unique story and engaging attitude in hundreds of stores across the Middle East.

“Building of its success in 2022, Ready. Set. Rockit. will feature a set of new stories across digital channels and through a direct-to-consumer promotional model, gamifying retail like no other brand,” adds Ziad. “This sets Rockit apart in a market where a strong brand stands out for consumers looking for a healthy choice, and a product that is relevant to their lifestyle.”

New season New Zealand Rockit™ apples are now on sale both in store and online across the Middle East region.

