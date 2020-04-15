Rockliff hopes for community resilience after pandemic

coronavirus,

The Deputy Premier of Tasmania has said the community could come out stronger on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking from his home in Sassafras, Jeremy Rockliff said there is a “natural anxiousness and worry” in the community at the moment, but there may well be a “positive result” of everyone going through such a difficult period in human history. “I get a sense that when there is a particular vulnerability the community has always rallied around those people most vulnerable. “But I believe that [in the aftermath of this pandemic] we are going to see that to a greater degree. “There will be a strong sense of social conscience as a result of everyone being in the one really bloody tough time together.” Mr Rockliff said he has been at the forefront of the fight to ‘flatten the curve’, not only as a member of parliament for Braddon and the Deputy Premier, but also as the minister of two portfolios central to the pandemic. As education and training minister, Mr Rockliff was at the helm of one of the most vicious debates ignited early in the pandemic – whether schools should be closed and how the education of children should or could continue. “We’ve built an education system around equity – you have that fundamental right to access quality education,” he said. “Those principles… are even more important under these circumstances because we have young people in our community that don’t have the opportunity to grow up in an environment where education is valued. “For those vulnerable kids we need to make sure our education environment reaches every student and makes sure no-one is left behind.” And as the pandemic moves forward, Mr Rockliff’s position as minister for mental health and wellbeing will involve him directly with helping to provide services to the community to manage the mental toll the pandemic will take. “We’re all wondering what the future may hold. I think every day about the people that have lost their jobs. “Their normal environment is being disrupted and that is really tough and there is going to be a greater need for mental health and wellbeing services. “There’s a natural anxiousness and worry in the community and that is normal.” Mr Rockliff also said the decision which the Premier Peter Gutwein had made, particularly in regards to the North-West, had not been made unilaterally, and that he and the rest of the Liberal party cabinet had been involved. He said he was proud to work alongside Mr Gutwein, and did not regret not seeking the leadership position when Will Hodgman resigned in January.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/NQiJDXf4NWnExqjD6zCrvn/ea9c818e-0f6c-4aa0-ae28-ea1207010f2b.JPG/r0_204_4000_2464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg