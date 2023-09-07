Rocktoberfest Naples Half Marathon & 5k: Where Running Meets Rocking in Paradise!

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready to run, rock, and have a blast at the Rocktoberfest Naples Half Marathon & 5k, coming to the picturesque North Collier Regional Park on October 7, 2023. This thrilling race produced by Elite Events promises to be a highlight on the running calendar, set against the stunning backdrop of Naples, Florida.

The Rocktoberfest Naples Half Marathon & 5k offers a unique blend of challenging races and fantastic post-race festivities, making it a must-attend event for runners of all levels. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just looking for a fun fitness challenge, this event has something for everyone.

Event Highlights:

Scenic Courses: Participants will embark on a journey through the scenic beauty of Naples, Florida , with well-marked courses that showcase the natural splendor of the region. Runners will experience the thrill of conquering a challenging half marathon or enjoy a brisk 5k race.



Stunning Race Swag: Every participant will receive a high-quality race shirt that they’ll proudly wear long after the event. Additionally, as a testament to their accomplishment, finishers will be rewarded with a stunning finisher medal.



Memorable Keepsakes: Capture the moment with free race photos and a finish video that can be shared with friends and family. Your loved ones can also track your progress in real-time through the Elite Events Tracker App, ensuring they can cheer you on from anywhere in the world.



Post-Race Fun: The excitement doesn’t end at the finish line. After the race, explore all that Naples has to offer. Take a refreshing dip in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico , savor the mouthwatering seafood at local restaurants, or discover unique shopping destinations in the area. Naples has something for everyone to enjoy!

Don’t miss this chance to be part of the Naples Rocktoberfest Half Marathon & 5k, an event that combines the joy of running with the spirit of rock and roll. Register today to secure your spot in this unforgettable experience.

Event Details:

Date: October 7, 2023

Location: North Collier Regional Park, Naples, Florida

Registration: Visit our website at https://www.rocktoberfesthalf.com/ to register and learn more about the event.

Media Contact:

Elite Events

contact@eliteevents.org

Website: https://www.rocktoberfesthalf.com/

Blog Coverage: https://gulfcoastrunners.com/2023/09/07/run-rock-and-have-a-blast-at-the-rocktoberfest-naples-half-marathon-5k/

Rock and Run: Experience the Naples Rocktoberfest Half Marathon & 5k – Naples Half Marathon

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocktoberfest-naples-half-marathon–5k-where-running-meets-rocking-in-paradise-301921223.html

