Roger Federer and wife donate over $1 million to help most vulnerable families in Switzerland

(CNN)Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, announced on Wednesday that they would be personally donating 1 million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to help the most vulnerable families in Switzerland impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Switzerland has recorded more than 8,000 cases and 66 deaths due to COVID-19 and authorities have banned gatherings of more than five people in public spaces, with fines being given to those failing to adhere to the regulations.

In a post on Instagram the Swiss star wrote: “These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind.

“Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need.

“Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”

The 20-time Grand Slam tennis champion’s donation comes as sports stars, clubs and associations from around the world continue to help relief efforts amid the ongoing pandemic.

Earlier on Wednesday, top-flight Italian football club Inter Milan announced that its crowdfunding campaign had raised €658,000 ($712,890) for coronavirus research at Milan’s Luigi Sacco Hospital.

While on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola — who manages the defending English Premier League champion, Manchester City — donated €1 million ($1.08 million) to help with the fight against coronavirus in his native Spain.





