Roger Federer and wife donate over $1 million to help most vulnerable families in Switzerland

(CNN) Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, announced on Wednesday that they would be personally donating 1 million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to help the most vulnerable families in Switzerland impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Switzerland has recorded more than 8,000 cases and 66 deaths due to COVID-19 and authorities have banned gatherings of more than five people in public spaces, with fines being given to those failing to adhere to the regulations.

In a post on Instagram the Swiss star wrote: “These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind.

“Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need.