Roger Federer and wife donate over $1 million to help most vulnerable families in Switzerland
(CNN)Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, announced on Wednesday that they would be personally donating 1 million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to help the most vulnerable families in Switzerland impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Switzerland has recorded more than 8,000 cases and 66 deaths due to COVID-19 and authorities have banned gatherings of more than five people in public spaces, with fines being given to those failing to adhere to the regulations.
“Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.
“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need.
“Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”
The 20-time Grand Slam tennis champion’s donation comes as sports stars, clubs and associations from around the world continue to help relief efforts amid the ongoing pandemic.
Earlier on Wednesday, top-flight Italian football club Inter Milan announced that its crowdfunding campaign had raised €658,000 ($712,890) for coronavirus research at Milan’s Luigi Sacco Hospital.