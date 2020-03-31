Roger Federer shows off trick shots while on lockdown

The 20-time Grand Slam winner gave his Twitter followers a trick shot demonstration as the Swiss snow falls around him.

In the video, Federer practices the “tweener” shot, a stroke played through the legs while facing away from the net which he has popularized and employed multiple times during his career.

The 38-year-old also displayed some forward-facing “between-the-legs” shots and behind-the-back shots.

The video has more than 3.6 million views at the time of writing.