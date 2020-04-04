Rohit Sharma, David Warner best T20 openers, Ross Taylor most underrated: Tom Moody names his picks



Rohit Sharma and David Warner are the best opening batsmen in the T20 format, cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody said on Saturday. Moody, who has parted ways with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise after an association of seven years ahead of the IPL 2020 season, was answering questions from fans in a Q&A session on Twitter.

He also named Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill as the most talented youngster in the IPL currently.

Tough call, but I would be more than happy with @davidwarner31 and @ImRo45 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 4, 2020

Asked to name the most underrated cricketer of the last decade, he named Ross Taylor. He named Kane Williamson as the player having the best cricketing brain among current players.

Asked to name his favourites among Indians, Moody named Ravindra Jadeja as his favourite fielder, Virat Kohli as his favourite player in the current team and Anil Kumble as his favourite spinner. He also named Chennai Super Kings as his favourite IPL team other than SRH and MS Dhoni as his favourite captain in the IPL.

Another question which drew an interesting answer was when Moody was asked to name three players from his era who would have had great T20 records. He named Viv Richards, Shane Warne and Wasim Akram.

He also named Steve Smith as the best Test player currently. Asked to name the most talented U-23 cricketer in Australia, he named Jhye Richardson. Asked to name the best attacking bowlers in ODIs and T20s presently, he named Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan.

