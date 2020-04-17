Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli: Corey Anderson shares insights on who is a better leader



Despite India dominating the sport for a substantial period, the debate over the team’s captaincy role has been raise on several occasions. Virat Kohli has led the national team to several glories since taking charge in limited overs in 2017, but Rohit Sharma’s name has often surfaced for the captaincy role, owing to his impressive record in the Indian Premier League.

Rohit currently leads IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and under his leadership the team has won four titles, the highest by any side so far.

Recently during an interaction with Sportstar, New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson found himself caught in the same discussion. The Kiwi cricketer has played under both the Indians in the lucrative T20 league and he feels both the cricketers as ‘good tacticians.’

Noting the primary difference between the duo, Anderson said that Rohit is more of a laid-back candidate, while Kohli is more aggressive in nature. “Both are very good captains. Sharma is probably a bit laid-back in that role. He is passionate, wants to win, but keeps it under wraps a little bit more. Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve and shows a lot of emotion. But they both take charge of the team. They are natural-born leaders,” Corey said during a recent Instagram Live session with Sportstar.

“They are good tacticians; they understand the game and know how to win. That’s why India has been so successful.”

Anderson also called Rohit as one of his favourite players.

“Rohit Sharma is one of my favourite players to watch when he is in full flow. He makes cricket look like the easiest game in the world. The top guys in the world do that,”the all-rounder said.

He also praised IPL for giving the youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talent in the global arena, adding, the tournament also develops a cricketer’s leadership skills.

“India have numerous players who have captained IPL teams. You know that if someone drops out be it injury or anything they have replacements,” he said.

