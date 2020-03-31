Rohit Shetty to donate Rs 51 lakh to FWICE to help daily wage workers



Rohit Shetty has pledged to support daily wage workers.

The nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus has affected workers in different sectors. Amid these tough times, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is donating Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), many of whom are daily wage workers.

Taking to Twitter, veteran filmmaker Ashok Pandit announced Rohit Shetty’s contribution to FWICE.

Thank U #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/KCgYcpbtfd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 31, 2020

FWICE has been trying to help its workers and members during this time. The organisation is making sure that monetary help that the association receives is utilised in providing groceries, wages, and other necessary facilities to its members.

We had also recently reported that Salman Khan will be bearing the expenses of 25,000 film workers along with his personal and company staff. Indianexpress.com got in touch with FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey to understand what are the actual needs of these daily wage workers and what kind of help is pouring in in these difficult times.

Ashok Dubey told indianexpress.com, “Rohit Shetty, who is known for his action adventure films, is always available for his stunt artistes. This donation of 51 lakhs is a huge amount to help our film workers without whom creating these big blockbusters is impossible.”

“Salman bhai had called us yesterday and asked us to share account numbers of the daily wage workers who work with us. So we have sent him as many account numbers and we could, and are sending more. We have already shared 15,000 account numbers to him. We willl be sharing 10,000 more account numbers with him. Because offices are shut it is difficult to collect all the details, so we are gathering that through our network,” he added.

More film production companies are also coming forward to extend help, Dubey said, “Then, we have Frames Production Company, they have donated 25 lakh worth of ration. We have made 4000 ration packets and will start the distribution work tomorrow. Shashi Sumeet Productions has donated Rs 50,000 to FWICE. We at FWICE have also appealed other producers and other established professionals of the film industry, some of them have promised to help in whichever way they can.”

When we asked him how much does a daily wage worker earn per day, Dubey explained us, “Daily wage workers like spot-boys, light-men, setting-workers earn around Rs 800-1000 per day, and they get manage to get this kind of work 12 to 15 days in a month, not more than that, so they manage to earn between Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 15,000 per month. Background dancers, if they manage to get a song, and if they shoot for two days, they earn Rs 4,500 per day, they managed to get work for 3-4 days in a month. Same goes with junior artistes, male junior actors get Rs. 1000 and female junior actors get Rs. 900 per day, for a 12 hours shift.”

